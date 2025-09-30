Munro Lake wildfire outside of Peachland grows to 381 hectares

Photo: BCWS Crews burning off of guard during planned ignition Sept 28. Click here to view gallery

The Munro Lake wildfire is still listed as out of control by the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday morning.

The late-season wildfire is now listed at 381 hectares, however, evacuation orders issued as a result of the fire have been reduced. All residents forced from their homes by the fire have now been permitted to return home, with only properties in the industrial area of Peachland remaining on evacuation order at this time.

Cooler, wetter conditions have helped firefighters reduce fire activity. Wildland firefighters have been conducting a 54-hectare planned ignition to secure the southeast flank of the fire.

Crews have been using heavy equipment along the east flank of the fire, working up to 100 feet in from the fire's edge. Other workers have been fighting spot fires along the southwest and northwest flanks, according to B.C. Wildfire.

The fire is believed to be human-caused and remains under investigation.