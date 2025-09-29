Peachland News
Peachland lifts boil water notice in Upper Ponderosa
Boil water notice lifted
Photo: Unsplash
Residents of Peachland's Upper Ponderosa has been given the all clear to drink their tap water.
The District of Peachland has lifted a boil water notice in the Upper Ponderosa neighbourhood.
The precautionary notice was put in place on Sept. 23 due to waterline repairs.
“With water services restored, properties may experience air, discoloured water or sediment in service lines,” said the district in a statement.
“Property owners are advised to run cold taps until conditions improve.”
The district says the notice has been lifted after two consecutive negative bacteriological samples indicated the system is functioning normally.
