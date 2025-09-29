Peachland News

Peachland wildfire still burning; conditions improving

Photo: BC WIldfire FILE-BC Wildfire conducted a planned ignition around the Munro Lake Wildfire.

UDPATE 1 p.m.

Evacuation orders related to the Munro Lake wildfire have been further reduced.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced Monday all remaining addresses, with one exception, have been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The one address still on evacuation order is the ZipZone Adventure Park at 5875 Brenda Mines Road.

All previously issued evacuation alerts remain in place and are expected to remain so for the rest of Monday and Tuesday.

“BC Wildfire Service reports little growth on the Munro Lake Wildfire from yesterday and will prioritize work along the east edge of the fire,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.

“If conditions are favourable, BC Wildfire will complete the planned ignition that began yesterday. Increased smoke and fire activity may be visible.”

Unless conditions change, the local emergency operations centre will not be providing further updates until Wednesday, Oct. 1.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

A late-season wildfire that had forced hundreds of Peachland residents from their homes last week is still classified as out of control, though evacuees have long since returned home.

The Munro Lake wildfire near Peachland remained mapped at 310 hectares Monday, though its activity was relatively limited Sunday due to overcast conditions, the BC Wildfire Service said.

"(On Sunday it was a) low vigour surface fire and slow rate of spread, with portions of moderately vigorous surface fire and candling where wind and slope aligned," BC Wildfire said.

"Overnight fire behaviour decreased to Rank 1 and 2 fire behaviour, meaning a surface and ground fire with a slow rate of spread."

Today, crews and heavy equipment operators will work along the east flank of the fire, conducting mop-up up to 100 feet in from the fires edge. Others will work on spots along the southwest and northwest flanks, BC Wildfire said.

Heavy equipment operators are also working along the northwest corner of the fire to construct guard using preexisting roads.

This activity follows the execution of most of a 54-hectare planned ignition to secure the southeast flank of the fire.

Today crews will finish up smaller portions of the ignition, weather permitting.

While the evacuation order in residential areas has been downgraded some do remain in place.

An evacuation order remains in effect for what Central Okanagan Emergency Operations described as an industrial area of Peachland.

That order was expanded Sunday evening to include several other properties, including an adventure park.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.