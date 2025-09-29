Peachland News

Up to 20 millimetres of rain possible over Munro Lake fire

Rain could bring fire relief

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Crews conducting small scale hand ignitions along Munro Lake FSR on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

Some showers in the forecast could bring relief to firefighters on the line at the Munro Lake wildfire.

Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron said there is the potential for 10 to 20 millimetres of rain in the vicinity of the fire Monday evening and into Tuesday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has issued an evacuation order for an additional property near the fire.

5875 Brenda Mines Road, Zipzone Adventure Park, joins a handful of other non-residential addresses affected by the order.

All evacuation alerts previously issued will remain in place overnight. Residents who were previously ordered out were allowed to return to their homes on Saturday.

Unless conditions change, no further updates from the Emergency Operations Centre will be issued tonight.

The Munro Lake wildfire remains out of control but has not grown in size. It remains at 310 hectares.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Crews conduct small-scale hand ignitions along the Munro lake FSR on Saturday.

ORIGINAL 11:40 a.m.

With fire behaviour calming down at the Munro Lake wildfire this weekend, fire crews are conducting a controlled burn Sunday.

The fire was sparked just west of Peachland on Thursday and has grown to an estimated 310 hectares in size. While 325 properties were initially evacuated, most of that evacuation order has since been downgraded.

None of the remaining properties under the order are residential properties.

Overcast conditions in the area Saturday limited the intensity of the fire, with fire behaviour mostly at Rank 2 – a low vigour surface fire and slow rate of spread.

Overnight, fire behaviour dropped to Rank 1 and 2 and there was no growth.

Sunday, crews are working to conduct a 54-hectare controlled burn on the southeast flank of the fire, using hand ignitions.

“The primary goal of these operations is to remove fuel between the fire's edge and established control lines (natural or created), which helps control a section of a large wildfire or entire smaller fires,” the BC Wildfire Service says.

Due to the controlled burn, more smoke may be visible in the area Sunday, and the size of the fire may increase. Crews are also using mopping up hot spots on the east flank of the fire, working up to 100 feet in from the fire's edge.

While fire behaviour has calmed this weekend, there is the possibility of strong southwest winds in the area later today, which could increase fire behaviour. The BC Wildfire Service say the planned ignition will only continue if conditions allow for it.

There is currently 92 BCWS firefighters assigned to the fire, along with five helicopters. The blaze is believed to have been human caused.