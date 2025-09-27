Peachland News

Evacuation order reduced for Munro Lake Wildfire, most Peachland residents can return home

Most residents can go home

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Munro Lake wildfire burning Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

The evacuation order issued for the Munro Lake Wildfire has been reduced, allowing most residents to return home.

Only a small number of properties in Peachland’s industrial area remain under Evacuation Order.

The current Evacuation Order applies to the following addresses:

5440 to 5463 McDougald Rd

5357 to 5495 Pierce St

5379 and 5436 Princeton Avenue

The following properties are now on evacuation alert:

5420 and 5443 Pierce Place

5321, 5371, and 5380 Princeton Avenue

All other evacuation alerts remain in place.

Residents under alert should be ready to leave at short notice. For a detailed map of affected areas, visit cordemergency.ca.

The Munro Lake Wildfire has grown slightly since Friday and is now estimated at 310 hectares. Although no structures were lost, residents returning home are urged to check their properties for damage and contact their insurance provider if needed.

The muster centre at Peachland Community Centre will close at 4 p.m. today.

The wildfire is still classified as out of control, and smoke and firefighting activity will continue in the coming days. Crews remain on-site and will patrol the fire overnight, especially with wind in the forecast.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

The wildfire burning near Peachland has grown to an estimated 310 hectares in size, although the fire behaviour has remained relatively calm Saturday.

The latest size estimate comes after some moderate growth on the fire Friday, largely on the southwest flank.

"It's mainly the gradual growth that we saw yesterday and into the evening, but then there was very limited growth overnight," said fire information officer Shae Stearns. "We were able to get a more accurate track of it today."

While increasing winds are forecast for Saturday, Stearns says she hasn't heard reports of those winds arriving at this time.

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service Crews will be focusing their fire mitigation work mainly along the east flank of the Munro Lake wildfire on Saturday.

Fire information officer Shaelee Stearns told Castanet the 220-hectare wildfire saw a slow rate of spread on Friday, thanks to the overcast conditions.

"Overnight fire behaviour did decrease to Rank 1 and Rank 2 with the cooler temperatures," she said. "So that means that we just saw mostly a surface and ground fire with a slow rate of spread. That's a good reprieve for the crews that work throughout the evening as well on the fire."

Firefighters and structure protection personnel worked overnight

Stearns said crews will be preparing for the possibility of some strong southwest winds again on Saturday, which may cause an increase in fire behaviour throughout the day. Sunny conditions could also peek through the clouds today and cause fuels to dry out.

"We might start to see behaviour pick up if those conditions align there, but it is quite smoky there this morning as well. And smoke can also kind of play a beneficial role sometimes when it's blocking out the sun, and decrease that activity as well," she said.

On the downside, smoke can also cause visibility challenges for crews.

BCWS has heavy equipment working up along the northwest corner of the fire constructing a fire guard. There are 61 firefighting personnel responding to the fire, along with three helicopters and structure protection units.

The fire is threatening the Munro Lake FSR and the Peachland Main Road.

A smaller number of properties remain under evacuation order, after many previously evacuated properties were downgraded to an alert Friday night.

The RDCO EOC confirmed at this time that no structures have been impacted by the fire

Stearns reminds locals and visitors to remain vigilant even as the weather cools.

"It's still very dry out there, so people need to remember that piece. And even though it starts to feel a bit cooler, the fuels are still dry and they're still susceptible to ignition."

ORIGINAL: 7:35 a.m.

Reduced fire behaviour on Friday meant many evacuees could return to their Peachland homes Friday evening.

Fire crews continued to have success on the Munro Lake wildfire Friday, allowing the Regional District of Central Okanagan to downgrade the evacuation order at 7 p.m. Friday for many properties.

While 325 properties were initially evacuated Thursday, a fraction of those now remain under the evacuation order. The remaining evacuated properties include:

5440 to 5453 McDougald Rd

5420 to 5443 Pierce Pl

5357 to 5495 Pierce St

5321 Princeton Ave to 5436 Princeton Ave

Hundreds of homes in the area remain under an evacuation alert, and must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

The overcast conditions Friday helped limit fire intensity, and even though the area saw some winds in the afternoon, fire behaviour remained Rank 2 with some pockets of Rank 3.

Crews worked Friday to establish a guard on the southeast corner and the northwest corner of the fire, and the work continued overnight.

“Firefighting efforts today established structural defences on the east flank of the fire, closest to residential properties,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations posted Friday night.

“Emergency responders will patrol the fire overnight and will resume firefighting efforts Saturday morning.”

The fire remains estimated at 220 hectares in size.