Emergency crews confirm no trailers or structures burned in Munro Lake wildfire

Trailer found intact

Photo: Facebook Trailer found intact after wildfire

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

Good news has arrived as Tanner Cartwright's trailer has been found and appears to be intact, after earlier concerns that it was lost to the Munro Lake wildfire.

"I have just received this photograph of Tanner’s trailer, which appears to be intact," his employer Cibo & Vines restaurant posted to Facebook.

Cibo & Vines had previously organized a fundraiser for Cartwright, donating $5 from every burger purchase on Friday to him. With the trailer now intact, those funds will got to help others in need.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone once again for their unwavering support," Cibo & Vines added. "All donations will be allocated to the Peachland food bank."

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

While Tanner Cartwright was told Thursday that the area off Princeton Ave. where his trailer had been parked had burned in the Munro Lake wildfire, it appears his trailer may have made it through the fire unscathed.

In an email Saturday morning, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations information officer Kirsten Jones says emergency responders have confirmed that "no structures or trailers have been damaged in the Munro Lake Wildfire."

Fire behaviour decreased overnight, but increasing winds Saturday could change that.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

A man who arrived in the Okanagan last month says he's getting the “full B.C. experience” after he believes his trailer was destroyed in the wildfire near Peachland Thursday.

Tanner Cartwright, 24, moved from Ontario in mid-August to be with his girlfriend, “chasing the Great White Buffalo” as he puts it.

After getting permission from the owner, he set up his trailer in a clearing up Princeton Ave., near the cattleguard. Just five days ago, he moved the trailer from the middle of the clearing and tucked it away near the forest, a move he now regrets.

Thursday afternoon, he was working on the trailer with his girlfriend, getting it prepared for the winter, when she said “I smell a campfire.”

“This big logging truck started blaring its horn at us and he was like 'You guys are going to want to get out of here,'” Cartwright said.

“I turned around and there's a huge plume of smoke coming out of the forest that's right there ... maybe 200 meters away from me, a big black cloud just out of nowhere. We obviously panicked.”

He quickly grabbed what he could from his trailer and the two of them “got the hell out of dodge” in her car, leaving the trailer behind.

“I lost all my tools, all my saws, everything,” he said.

Another person he knew who evacuated the area at around 7 p.m. told him the area where his trailer had been was “burnt all around there.”

The fire spread quickly Friday night, growing to an estimated 220 hectares, and forcing the evacuation of 325 properties. It's not clear if any structures have been impacted at this time.

A helping hand

The fire comes the day before Cartwright started his new job at Peachland's Cibo & Vines restaurant. And while he started his first shift Friday afternoon, the local restaurant quickly organized a fundraiser for him, donating $5 from every burger to help him and his girlfriend back on their feet.

Cartwright said he learned about the fundraiser just an hour before showing up for his first shift. His first response was that it's "way too much."

“I appreciate it, but everyone else needs help too, there's a lot of people affected by this,” he said. “I'm not normally one to take handouts, I've always been kind of stubborn. My father raised me that way.”

He added that he's quickly learning how the community in the Okanagan steps up during times of need.

“It's rather incredible actually,” he said.

This isn't his first brush with a natural disaster though. Cartwright was raised in the Bahamas and has lived through 18 hurricanes. He's learned that “everybody steps forward no matter what you've lost.”

“A lot of other people are going through it too, so I'm still here to help everybody else out too," he said.

Cartwright and his girlfriend spent the last two nights at a friend's apartment in West Kelowna, and he plans to put his head down and work as much as he can to afford a new trailer and truck.

“Just work my butt off all winter and be able to go travel around B.C. I want to see B.C., it's beautiful. Everywhere I've gone so far is absolutely stunning,” he said.