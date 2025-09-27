Peachland News

Many evacuation order downgraded at Peachland wildfire

Evac orders downgraded

Photo: BCWS Ariel view of the Munro Lake wildfire

UPDATE 7:05 p.m.

Evacuation orders related to the Munro Lake wildfire in Peachland have been reduced significantly.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says many residents can return home.

The addresses that remain on evacuation order are: 5440 to 5453 McDougald Rd., 5420 to 5443 Pierce Pl., 5357 to 5495 Pierce St. and 5321 Princeton Ave. to 5436 Princeton Ave.

All other properties have been downgraded to evacuation alert, which means residents should keep their bags packed and remain prepared to leave on a moment’s notice.

A full list of addresses on evacuation alert and order is here.

An interactive map of the evacuation zones is here and is embedded below.

“Firefighting efforts today established structural defences on the east flank of the fire, closest to residential properties,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

“Emergency responders will patrol the fire overnight and will resume firefighting efforts Saturday morning.”

Officials say no further changes to evacuation orders or alerts are anticipated this evening.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

The muster centre for wildfire evacuees at the Peachland Community Centre has now closed.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The agency says all evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the time being.

An update on the situation from the emergency operations centre is expected later this evening.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

While winds have picked up at the Munro Lake wildfire burning near Peachland, fire crews haven't seen a significant increase in fire behaviour yet.

"Not much has changed really operationally, crews are still working away," said BC Wildfire Service information officer Shae Stearns.

"We're still seeing that same fire behaviour, so Rank 2 with some pockets of Rank 3. So that essentially means we're seeing a low vigour surface fire with a slow rate of spread, but then there's some pockets of fuel where we might be seeing some candling just where the wind and slope align.

"But no major increase in activity there, even with some wind picking up on site currently."

The fire remains estimated at 220 hectares in size. Four helicopters continue to bucket, while 41 BCWS firefighters are assigned to the blaze. A number of municipal firefighters are also working on the fire.

An evacuation order remains in place for 325 properties in the area, while another 1,114 properties are under an evacuation alert.

UPDATE 10:07 a.m.

The significant expansion of the Munro Lake wildfire is due to several factors, BC Wildfire officials say.

“With the growth we were seeing yesterday, there was a lot of smoke being put up, so that can sometimes make it more challenging to get an accurate estimate on a size, “ BC Wildfire information officer Shae Stearns said. “Then we did see increased growth as well.”

That growth happened yesterday, as winds fuelled fire behaviour, and overnight, despite relatively calm conditions.

“We did see a slight decrease there last night, with the cooler temperatures,” Stearns said.

“However, we are expecting sunny conditions again today, as well as some strong southwest winds. What this means is that we could see more of an increase in fire behavior as the day heats up, those fuels dry out again, and that wind starts to pick up.”

Overnight she said crews mainly worked along the Princeton Avenue, and the south flank fire to establish access for heavy equipment. Stearns said as fire behaviour picks up, BC Wildfire will be supplying four helicopters, four pieces of heavy equipment, and 41 of their firefighters.

“Today, the ground crews and that heavy equipment are working along the southeast corner of the fire to start to establish guard in that area,” she said. “Our main priority is along the eastern flank.”

All Evacuation Alerts and Evacuation Orders issued Thursday, Sept.25 remain in place. Approximately 325 properties are on Evacuation Order and residents should leave these properties immediately.

Evacuation Alerts remain for 1,114 properties and residents should be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice and be prepared to be away for an extended period of time.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.

The fire burning near Peachland is now estimated at 220 hectares, three times the previous size estimate from Thursday night, and winds are expected to return Friday.

In a Friday morning update, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire displayed Rank 2 behaviour overnight, meaning a low vigour surface fire with a slow rate of spread.

But strong southwest winds are expected to return to the site Friday along with sunny conditions, which may bring “increased fire behaviour as solar radiation dries out fuels and wind increases.”

Crews worked on the fire overnight along Princeton Ave. and along the south flank, to allow access for heavy equipment.

“Crews and heavy equipment will be working on the southeast corner of the fire to establish guard,” the BCWS said about their operations today. “Aerial resources will be supporting throughout the day.”

The fire is currently threatening the Munro Lake FSR and Peachland Main Road.

There remains 325 properties under an evacuation order, while an additional 1,114 properties are under an evacuation alert.

The BCWS has 41 personnel working on the fire, along structure protection crews, four helicopters and heavy equipment. A number of municipal fire crews are also working on the blaze.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

UPDATE 7:41 a.m.

Peachland mayor Patrick Van Minsel said Friday morning that overnight conditions on the Munro Lake wildfire helped stop the spread of the blaze.

"Overnight there were cooler temperatures and the fire is still out of control but it's still the same size," Van Minsel said. It was last mapped at 74 hectares by B.C. Wildfire Service.

It remains to be seen what the day will bring but Van Minsel said he's optimistic and has the utmost confidence in his fire department, which is being assisted by neighbouring city fire departments for the second day in a row.

Van Minsel noted that this, the third wildfire in Peachland since summer broke, is the largest one they've faced.

Evacuations orders and alerts affecting a combined 1,400-plus homes in the Peachland area are expected to stay in place throughout the day, Van Minsel said.

Van Minsel has been at the emergency muster centre during the previous two fires but said he won't be there today as he's stuck in Victoria, where he's been attending the Union of B.C. Municipalities Conference.

All ferries have been booked until later tonight, but he intends to be on the first available sailing back.

BC Wildfire has said the fire is believed to be human caused.

There are roughly 110 wildfires burning in British Columbia, including five started in the last 24 hours.

ORIGINAL 6:26 a.m.

The Munro Lake Wildfire in Peachland remains classified as out of control and the evacuation orders and alerts issued Thursday as the blaze grew to 74 hectares have stayed in place.

The wildfire that was discovered west of Peachland, has sent people from 325 homes from their homes on an evacuation order while an additional 1,114 homes are on an evacuation alert in the area. According to Central Okanagan Emergency, there has yet to be any changes to those directives.

Ground crews and structure protection units worked overnight and before the sun rose Friday there was little activity in the area.

Speaking with Castanet News at the municipal works yard on Princeton Avenue Thursday night, Ian Cummings said things were looking “much better” than they had earlier in the day on the fire lines.

“Winds changed direction away from town, so we're pretty happy about that. Humidity is up, temperatures down,” Cummings said.

“We're feeling pretty good right now, but we can't let our guard down.”

Cooler temperatures are expected to continue Friday, potentially benefitting firefighters.

The muster centre for the Munro Lake wildfire, located at the Peachland Community Centre, is set to reopen at 10 a.m. this morning.

Castanet will provide an update on the fire and the related evacuation order and alerts as they are made available.

BC Wildfire has said the fire is believed to be human caused.

There are roughly 110 wildfires burning in British Columbia, including five started in the last 24 hours.