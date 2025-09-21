Peachland News

Fire burning west of Peachland under control, evacuation alert rescinded

Fire under control

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The fire burning near Osprey Lake is now considered held.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service now lists a wildfire that started Friday west of Peachland as under control.

The small, human-caused blaze did prompt an evacuation alert near the small community of Osprey Lake, but that was rescinded.

There are currently 124 wildfires across the province but 62 per cent are under control. Thirteen fires are listed as out of control and most of those are in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

The evacuation alert that was put in place for 190 properties near Osprey Lake Saturday has now been rescinded, after the wildfire burning nearby was considered "held."

The fire grew to about two hectares in size after being sparked Friday night, but after work by ground crews and aerial support Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service believes it won't grow past its current boundaries.

Fire crews will remain on scene dousing hot spots to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

The fire burning west of Peachland has been declared “held,” after fire crews worked hard to contain the fire Saturday.

The fire was discovered Friday night burning near the small community of Osprey Lake, along the Princeton-Summerland Road.

Members of the Erris Volunteer Fire Department, the Hayes Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service worked on the fire through Saturday, and ground crews were assisted with both helicopters and airtankers.

While the fire grew to an estimated two hectares, prompting an evacuation alert for 190 properties in the area, the fire is now held. This means it's not expected to grow beyond its current boundaries.

In an update Saturday evening, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band said crews had a “very successful day” Saturday.

“Winds were very present at the site however the excellent work by aircraft and ground crews kept the fire from spreading further,” the LSIB said in a statement.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the BC Wildfire Service will be re-assessing the evacuation alert Sunday morning.