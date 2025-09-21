Peachland News

Intersection upgrades set to begin on Highway 97 in Peachland

Construction work is set to begin Monday, September 22 on a series of safety upgrades at three key intersections along Highway 97 in Peachland, the Province of British Columbia announced.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit will be making improvements at the intersections with Trepanier Bench Road, Buchanan Road North, and Buchanan Road South.

The upgrades are part of a broader effort to improve safety on the busy corridor, which has seen increased traffic volumes and a rise in collision risks in recent years.

Once complete, the changes will alter traffic flow in the area.

Access to Highway 97 from Desert Pines Avenue will be restricted to right-turn exits only. Additionally, left turns from Trepanier Bench Road onto Desert Pines Avenue will no longer be allowed. Movements from Buchanan Road North and South onto the highway will also be limited to improve safety conditions.

The project is scheduled for completion in May 2026.