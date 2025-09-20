Peachland News

Smoke dissipates at Lee Creek Wildfire near Osprey Lake

'Good progress' on wildfire

Photo: BCWS Wildfire near Osprey Lake, west of Peachland, Saturday.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

Smoke from the Lee Creek wildfire near Osprey Lake has significantly dissipated, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

"An updated photo shows a lot less smoke, which is a good sign," said Mikhail Elsay, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire remains stable at approximately two hectares in size. While there has been no growth, fire crews remain on the scene to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

"Crews are continuing to mop up the fire," Elsay added.

An evacuation alert remains in place at this time.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

The Lee Creek wildfire near Osprey Lake has been reduced to two hectares in size, down from three hectares earlier this morning.

The fire was first discovered Friday night just north of Osprey Lake, about 30 kilometres west of Peachland.

Mikhail Elsay, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), said crews have made “good progress.''

“We have two initial attack crews, an incident commander, and they are being supported by three helicopters,” Elsay explained.

“We did tanker it this morning and the fire is still within the retardant box and is displaying rank one, and a little bit of rank two fire activity,” he added.

An evacuation alert remains in place for properties around Osprey Lake.

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties around Osprey Lake, as a new wildfire continues to grow nearby.

The Lee Creek wildfire was first discovered Friday night just north of Osprey Lake, about 30 kilometres west of Peachland, and it has now grown to an estimated three hectares.

Members of the Erris Volunteer Fire Department, the Hayes Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service responded to the fire overnight, and ground crews have been assisted with helicopters and airtankers Saturday.

In a press release, the Lower Similkameen Indian Band says the conditions are extremely dry in the area and with winds in the forecast, it's expected to grow throughout the day.

As a result, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has now issued the evacuation alert, which impacts 190 properties with structures.

Residents in the alert area must be prepared to leave at a moment's notice if the alert is upgraded to an order.

The fire is believed to be human caused, although no details about the cause have been released.

Photo: RDOS The area shaded yellow is now under an evacuation alert.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Three helicopters are bucketing the new fire burning west of Peachland, while airtankers have also been called in.

The new wildfire was discovered Friday night near the Osprey Lake community, off the Princeton-Summerland Road, and firefighters spent the evening working the blaze.

It has since grown to an estimated three hectares in size and eight firefighters and an incident commander are on scene Saturday morning.

Firefighters from the nearby Erris Volunteer Fire Association are also working to extinguish the fire.

Fire information officer Mikhail Elsay said the fire is burning mostly at Rank 2, a vigorous surface fire, with "a little bit of candling."

While he wasn't able to say how close the fire is to any structures, Elsay said it's burning near the Osprey Lake community.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.

ORIGINAL: 8:50 a.m.

A new fire is burning in the backcountry west of Peachland.

The fire was first discovered off the Princeton-Summerland Road, north of Osprey Lake, on Friday night.

It has since grown to 2.5 hectares in size as of Saturday morning.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire with eight firefighters and two helicopters providing air support. The Erris Volunteer Fire Association is also working to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

There are a number of homes in the Osprey Lake area but it's not known if the fire is burning near any structures.