Water service disruption set for Peachland's Upper Ponderosa Tuesday

Water service to be paused

Photo: District of Peachland Properties impacted by work

Residents along a portion of Peachland's Ponderosa Drive will experience a temporary water service disruption on Tuesday, Sept. 23, as the District of Peachland and its contractors carry out waterline repairs.

The work will require a full water shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until repairs are complete, impacting homes from 4603 Ponderosa Drive to the end of the road, including 4630 and the cul-de-sac.

Impacted Properties Include:

Ponderosa Drive: 4603, 4605, 4607, 4610, 4615, 4618, 4619, 4621, 4623, 4625, 4627, 4629, 4633, 4635, 4637, 4637(2), 4639

Chateau on the Ridge (4630, 4630A): 40 residences

A precautionary boil water notice will be in effect starting at the beginning of the shutdown and will remain until two consecutive water samples confirm the water is safe for regular consumption.

Residents are advised to: