Peachland News  

Water service disruption set for Peachland's Upper Ponderosa Tuesday

Water service to be paused

Madison Reeve - Sep 19, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 573433

Residents along a portion of Peachland's Ponderosa Drive will experience a temporary water service disruption on Tuesday, Sept. 23, as the District of Peachland and its contractors carry out waterline repairs.

The work will require a full water shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until repairs are complete, impacting homes from 4603 Ponderosa Drive to the end of the road, including 4630 and the cul-de-sac.

Impacted Properties Include:

  • Ponderosa Drive: 4603, 4605, 4607, 4610, 4615, 4618, 4619, 4621, 4623, 4625, 4627, 4629, 4633, 4635, 4637, 4637(2), 4639
  • Chateau on the Ridge (4630, 4630A): 40 residences

A precautionary boil water notice will be in effect starting at the beginning of the shutdown and will remain until two consecutive water samples confirm the water is safe for regular consumption.

Residents are advised to:

  • Limit water usage during the shutdown
  • Prepare in advance by protecting hot water tanks and other plumbing installations
  • Run cold taps after water is restored to clear air and sediment
  • Boil all water for at least one minute before using for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing food, or cooking during the boil notice period

