Video: a bear enjoys a walnut tree in Peachland

Rob Gibson

A Peachland family had an up close view of nature in action on Sunday afternoon. A video captured a bear eating walnuts in a back yard while the family looked on.

The family lives on Okanagan Lake in Peachland and they got to spend Sunday afternoon watching the bruin in their yard and up their tree.

"He was up in the tree, knocked a bunch of the walnuts down, and kind of ate while he was in the tree. He just kind of mulled around, had a little nap, ate some more, had another nap," described the Castanet reader, who requested to remain anonymous.

At one point in the video, you can see the bear favouring one of its feet, and the family became concerned for the bear's well-being and called BC Conservation.

They were told, "bears can fare quite well as long as they heal up."

Once they were reassured that the bear wasn't suffering, they enjoyed their front seat show of a wild nature experience from the comfort of their deck.

Despite how close the bear was to the home, it didn't cause any problems. Even the dog didn't mind the big bruin hanging around.