Peachland council gets update on major local developments

Photo: District of Peachland Render of seniors housing project being constructed in Peachland.

A report updating the status of 19 major development projects was apparently written so well, Peachland councillors had almost no additional questions for planning staff during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The planners let the report speak for itself, rather than give a presentation.

Questions were asked about two projects not included in the report (approvals for one have lapsed) and the general mood among developers (still mostly positive).

Construction on the second phase of a seniors complex to be run by the Peachland Seniors Support Society is well underway, the report said. The 73-unit building near downtown is slated to open in the Spring of 2026.

A 104-space child care centre on Wild Goose Street to be operated by the Boys and Girls Club is expected to open in February or March.

Work is proceeding slowly at the south end of old Ponderosa golf course site. The development is expected to include a nine-hole golf course.

“The first development permit application is anticipated soon, which would authorize construction of the road connection between Somerset Avenue and Ponderosa Drive, Ada Creek restoration, and the golf course site grading,” the report said.

The massive New Monaco project between Highway 97 and Highway 97 C, approved in 2014, appears to have resolved some access issues. “Next steps: submission of subdivision and development permit applications,” the report said.

Fifteen units in the 72-unit Somerset Heights complex on Princess Street have been approved for occupancy. The development permit process is still in the works for the others after developers decided to build apartments instead of townhouses.

More paperwork is required before work can begin on the 37-lot The Falls subdivision on Renfrew Road. Thirty-five single-family homes and two multi-family sites are planned, along with parkland. “District staff are working with the applicant to satisfy the requirements of the development approvals processes,” the report said.

A six-storey building planned on 4th Street would feature commercial spaces at street level and 36 residential units above. It’s still in the bureaucratic stage and will be coming back to council for further approvals at some point.

The developer of a proposed 62-unit townhouse complex at Huston and Trepanier Bench roads is still working on meeting the conditions of the development permit.