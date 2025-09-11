Peachland quashes rumours of homeless shelter plan

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland mayor Patrick van Minsel.

A homeless shelter is not being planned for Peachland.

In the public-question portion of Tuesday’s council meeting, Princeton Avenue-area resident Joe Radovich said there’s talk a homeless shelter is being considered.

Administrator Joe Creron quashed that.

“No we haven’t had any inquiries for that. And I would say right now that I would be totally be against any shelter being put in place until the provincial government talks to us about services,” Creron said.

“The biggest issue we have with shelters is that these people need a lot of services. Peachland is not a place for any shelter.”

Also toward the end of the Tuesday meeting, Coun. Rick Ingram asked if the recent wildfire between Renfrew Road and Highway 97 might cause slope stability problems in the future.

“Are we undertaking some kind of a study to check the stability of that slope,” he asked.

“We plan to engage a geotechnical consultant for a thorough review,” answered Director of Engineering Jason Sandberg.

The public also learned Peachland will apply for a licence to cull geese this winter. Council made the decision in a closed-door meeting two weeks ago, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said.