Peachland may tighten tax exemptions next year

Photo: Peachland Baptist Peachland Baptist Church

The same Peachland groups that got tax exemptions last year will get them again this year, but the municipality may clamp down in the future.

Twelve full or partial tax exemptions were approved on Tuesday. They are provided at council’s discretion to organizations that provide services to the community.

The total tax break will be just above $72,000, which is less than 1% of Peachland’s expected tax revenue, deputy finance director Delaney Parsons told council.

Peachland’s finance department is considering proposing stricter standards for tax exemptions starting in 2026, and phasing out some tax breaks for churches starting in 2027, Parsons said.

“In accordance with the Community Charter … the building for public worship and the land on which it stands is statutorily exempt,” a report to council explained.

But the remaining land, parking lot and outbuildings are not automatically exempted. Peachland granted a five-year exemption for all church properties, but that will end with the 2026 tax year, the report said.

“Staff are considering rescinding exemptions for places of public worship on a gradual basis beginning with the 2027 tax year reducing it to zero by 2030,” Parsons said.

Peachland United, St. Margaret’s Anglican and Peachland Baptist now receive full exemptions.

The municipality has said it wants to buy the Baptist Church property on 13th Street to create more room for a new fire hall. The church has responded angrily to the municipality’s intentions.

Parsons said every tax exemption granted “does shift the tax burden to other taxpayers.” And that’s why staff is considering a stricter application process next year, following the examples of other B.C. municipalities.

But she noted the final decision will be made by council.

Also receiving exemptions are the wellness centre and food bank, which share a building, Boys and Girls Club and fellow tenants of the yellow heritage school, Peachland Riding Club, Peachland District Retirement Society, Maple Springs Bible Camp, Nature Trust of BC, the Legion, library and the chamber.

Council must pass the tax-exemption bylaw one more time by Oct. 31 for it to take effect.