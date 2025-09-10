Drug traffickers 'have left Peachland' after big bust, police say

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP Police announced a bust this week in Peachland that saw officers seize $500,000 worth of drugs.

A house that contained half a million dollars worth of drugs and weapons won’t be a problem anymore.

West Kelowna Mounties raided the Peachland house in July and released the details of the raid on Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan spoke to Peachland council a few hours after the news was released and told councillors: “Those individuals have left Peachland.”

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel thanked the RCMP for taking care of the problem house and noted the house had been boarded up.

“I would consider that issue resolved,” said Dolan.

Police seized more than three kilograms of fentanyl, 16 firearms, a large amount of other drugs, stolen property and gun paraphernalia.

Crime stats in Peachland are trending in the right direction, Dolan said, but he noted residential break-ins were up to four in the latest quarter.

“That is something we’re going to have our crime-reduction unit look into in conjunction with the analyst,” he said.

Traffic infractions were also up, due to increased enforcement.

Dolan introduced council to Insp. Melinda Dixon, the new interim West Kelowna detachment commander.

Councillors asked if police can do anything to curb outlaw dirt bike and scooter riders on municipal roadways.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel asked if the Mounties could keep an eye on the newly reopened Turner Park so that dirt bikers don’t tear up the new turf.

Coun. David Collins wanted to know what the procedure is for getting rid of abandoned vehicles.

“I know the particular issue you’re talking about,” said Dolan. “In this particular issue, there were no criminal activities surrounding the vehicle that I’m aware of.

“If the vehicle is on private property, it is incumbent on the owner of the private property to have that vehicle removed,” the Mountie said.