Habitat for Humanity Okanagan helps another family through buy-back program

Photo: Jacob Bailey Bold Eye Photography New Peachland Habitat homeowner family

Amid B.C.’s housing crisis, another family has secured a home through Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s affordable ownership program.

The home was previously occupied by a Habitat family who, after building equity, qualified for a traditional mortgage and purchased a house independently. Habitat then repurchased the property through its buy-back model and made it available to a new family.

“This is a powerful example of how our unique home ownership model creates long-term impact,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. “When a family transitions to a home outside of the program, we exercise the option to buy back the home and reinvest into another family’s future. It’s a sustainable way to keep affordable housing in reach for those who need it most.”

The new homeowners described the program as life-changing.

“This opportunity to purchase a home through Habitat is immeasurable. The impact that it has for our daughter, and for her future siblings, it’s the piece that our family was missing,” they said at a ceremony.

Habitat says the homecoming illustrates the long-term impact of its model, which goes beyond construction to build a “cycle of opportunity” for generations of families.

More information about Habitat for Humanity Okanagan and its programs is available at habitatforhumanityokanagan.ca.