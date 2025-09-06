Boil water notice lifted for Princeton Avenue in Peachland

Photo: Contributed Boil water noticed lifted

The precautionary boil water notice issued on August 28 for Princeton Avenue was lifted last week.

The notice had been put in place following a watermain break near Princeton Ave. and Highway 97.

Two consecutive tests confirmed the water is now safe and the system is working normally.

Now that water service is restored, residents may notice air, discoloured water, or sediment in their lines. Running cold taps should help clear the system.

For questions or concerns, contact the operations department at [email protected] or call 250-767-2647.