Peachland to celebrate opening of Turner Park

Photo: District of Peachland The public is invited.

Turner Park is set to officially reopen this week after a year-long transformation.

The District of Peachland will host a community celebration on Friday, Sept. 5, beginning at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The upgrades include new sports fields and bleachers, an accessible playground chosen by local students, improved washrooms, parking and pathways. A colourful mural was also painted on the washroom walls by artists Wayne Powers, Alex Morrison, Shelley Sweeny, Nichole Tutt of BGCO, along with children and youth from the community.

The Peachland Lions Club will be on hand with a barbecue, and soccer players from Peachland and Penticton will take to the field.

“Come celebrate with us,” the district said in its announcement.