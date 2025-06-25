Peachland seeks 'speed dates' with cabinet ministers

Photo: Patrick Van Minsel / Facebook Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and Coun. David Collins met with Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Minister Randene Neill during a lobbying trip to Victoria in April. She’s one of 13 cabinet ministers they want to meet with during the UBCM convention in September in Victoria.

Peachland will ask to meet with 13 provincial cabinet ministers during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention Sept. 22 to 26 in Victoria.

Funding to expand the sewer system, “land speculation” and watershed protection are among the items Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and councillors want to discuss.

“You only have 15 minutes. It’s like speed dating,” Van Minsel said about the UBCM meetings.

The mayor and councillors have been growing increasingly annoyed at developers who seek approval for their development plans, then put up For Sale signs after near-final approval is granted.

The Okanagan Regional Library Board also hopes to use the UBCM to lobby the province for major increases in financial support. The board asked Peachland to send a letter of support. Council agreed to do that.

Van Minsel also reported at Tuesday’s council meeting that BC Hydro has scrapped plans to install four charging stations.

Last year, council approved a 10-year lease allowing Hydro to install the chargers at the south end of downtown.

Officially, the plans are delayed due to budget cuts, “but we all know that sometimes delayed means cancelled,” said administrator Joe Creron.