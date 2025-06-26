Top salary shrinks, others grow at District of Peachland

Photo: Contributed Corporate Officer Jennifer Sawatzky (L), Mayor Patrick Van Minsel (C) and Peachland administrator Joe Creron (R).

While Peachland administrator Joe Creron’s income dropped in 2024, most of Peachland’s highest-paid employees got a small pay bump over the year before.

The list of salaries and expenses (officially called the Statement of Financial Information) was approved, along with the municipality’s annual report, by council on Tuesday. Approval of both items is a provincial requirement.

Unanimous support came without any debate around the council table.

Creron bills Peachland through a numbered company. This year’s bill was for $247,942, compared to $261,329 in 2023.

Some of the 2023 pay was for emergency services work, for which Peachland was reimbursed.

All local governments must release the names of employees paid more than $75,000. Twenty-two employees were on Peachland’s list.

Finance Director Garry Filafilo, who presented the reports to council on Tuesday, topped the list with a salary of $141,259. Planning Director Darin School and Operations Director Shawn Grundy were next at $133,642 each.

Fire Chief Ian Cummings squeezed on to the list at a little over $77,000. He started his job in late May.

Some employees made just a few hundred dollars more than the previous year, but some salaries jumped by several thousand dollars.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel was paid $43,152. Councillors made just over $19,000 — close to 2023 rates. Keith Thom got about $500 extra for being deputy mayor.

Van Minsel claimed $15,200 in expenses. Alena Glasman and Thom had the highest council expenses at $11,700 and $10,000, respectively.

Randey Brophy and David Collins each claimed just over $6,000 in expenses. Rick Ingram’s expenses were $1,790 and Terry Condon’s $110.