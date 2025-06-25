Peachland to start removing private signs from Highway 97

Photo: Google Maps Peachland is considering enforcing its sign bylaws on Highway 97 more often.

Peachland’s sign bylaw is not being enforced along Highway 97, but that may be about to change.

Although the highway is controlled by the province, “our bylaw does not specifically exclude Highway 97. It simply references municipal boundaries,” said Coun. David Collins, who raised the issue at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We’re not enforcing the sign bylaws, so what has happened is you have more and more private signs being erected,” Collins said. “They’re temporary in nature, they’re somewhat flimsy in a windstorm and they pose a liability.”

Collins said the real estate board has advised its members not to put signs on the highway, citing the bylaw, but some realtors wonder why they can’t put up signs when their competitors do.

“We do not enforce our sign bylaw along Highway 97 and that has caused confusion amongst the realtor community,” said Collins.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said a report would be prepared for council to consider on July 8, although administrator Joe Creron was concerned that timeline was too tight.

That prompted Van Minsel to suggest the bylaw department simply enforce the rule anyway.

“Is it a possibility that we just ask our bylaw officer just to take care of them and take them to public works,” he said of the signs.

“The first call I’ll make is with MOTI (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure) and tell them that it’s their highway and why aren’t they cleaning it up,” Creron responded.

Just go ahead and enforce the bylaw, advised veteran Coun. Terry Condon: “I support the idea that this is just an enforcement issue. I would not spend any money or a great deal of time researching this. I would accept that the bylaw that exists has validity in this case and that it needs to be enforced.”

Council made no official decision on Tuesday.