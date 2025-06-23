Peachland is seeking feedback and photos from residents

Photo: Colin Dacre Peachland.

The District of Peachland is seeking public input on an update to its Official Community Plan and its Downtown Revitalization Implementation Strategy.

“Community members are invited to get involved and help guide the direction of these documents,” said the district in a news release.

The Official Community Plan is a roadmap for the growth of the community in the decades to come. The Downtown Revitalization Implementation Strategy will focuses on “identifying actions to enhance the vibrancy of our downtown core.”

Residents are being encourage to fill out a survey on both topics online. In-person pop event events will take place on dates still to be determined this summer

Photo contest

Peachland is returning with its annual photo contest.

The contest received over 300 submissions last year, highlighting the best part of the community.

“In all seasons, Peachland is a true gem. Let’s prove it again with images,” said the municipality.

The contest is running until July 25 and has three categories.

People & Pets in Parks - showcase our beautiful playgrounds, beaches, sports fields and parkland and how much we, and our pets, enjoy them.

Vibrant Views – let’s see those amazing vistas and lakeside shots with those stunning sunsets and seasonal colours. You know what we’re talking about.

Peachland Close-Up – What do you love about Peachland (apart from those views)? Think arts & culture, nature experiences, community events, patios, biking, paddling and beach days!

The selected photograph in each category will win a $200 Gift Certificate to the Peachland business of your choice. More info on the contest is here.