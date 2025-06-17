Search dog helped locate woman's body at bottom of Okanagan Lake

Photo: Contributed The search for Stephanie Woodcock has ended.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

The body of a woman who went missing last September was found in Okanagan Lake this spring with the help of a search dog.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says its canine team assisted in the recovery of Stephanie Woodcock’s body from Antler Beach on April 25.

The search dog Barrett was working on COSAR’s boat when it alerted to an area of interest.

“This information was relayed to the RCMP dive team, who carried out the recovery. Due to the circumstances, it took time for the Coroner’s office to confirm the identity,” COSAR said in a social media post Tuesday.

The recovery came just one day after Barrett also assisted in locating another person who had been swept into Okanagan Lake by a landslide on Westside Road. The RCMP dive team successfully recovered that individual as well.

ORIGINAL 2:25 p.m.

The search for a woman who went missing last September has come to a tragic end.

"I received confirmation from the coroner’s office today that it was my daughter Stephanie’s body they recovered from Okanagan Lake in Peachland," Stephanie Woodcock's mother, Donna said in a post to her social media accounts earlier this week.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love and support received by all."

West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroner Service also confirmed the death of the 40-year-old woman last seen Sept. 18, 2024.

"A body of a female was located in the Peachland area of Okanagan Lake by the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team (URT) on Friday April 25," RCMP said in a media release.

"The file was then turned over to the BC Coroner Service to determine the identity and cause of death."

Once Woodcock's remains were identified, the Coroner ruled that her death was not suspicious.