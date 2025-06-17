Body of woman who went missing near Peachland found

Photo: Contributed The search for Stephanie Woodcock has ended.

The search for a woman who went missing last September has come to a tragic end.

"I received confirmation from the coroner’s office today that it was my daughter Stephanie’s body they recovered from Okanagan Lake in Peachland," Stephanie Woodcock's mother, Donna said in a post to her social media accounts earlier this week.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love and support received by all."

West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroner Service also confirmed the death of the 40-year-old woman last seen Sept. 18, 2024.

"A body of a female was located in the Peachland area of Okanagan Lake by the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team (URT) on Friday April 25," RCMP said in a media release.

"The file was then turned over to the BC Coroner Service to determine the identity and cause of death."

Once Woodcock's remains were identified, the Coroner ruled that her death was not suspicious.