Peachland's new multi-use pathway gets grand opening

Photo: Kathy Michaels Peachland's newest multi use trail has a grand opening on Friday.

The multi-use pathway that connects Peachland to West Kelowna is getting an official welcome.

The community is invited to join Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and council members Friday, at 10 a.m. for a ribbon cutting event.

Those who join are encouraged to park their vehicle along Beach Avenue and bicycle or walk to access the new trail via Buchanan Road and Robinson Place.

District staff said those needing easier access, should park either near the entrance to Goats Peak Park on Seclusion Bay Road or, if travelling from Peachland, park at the top of Drought Road and walk or bicycle to the talking circle.



Cyclists and pedestrians have already been using the connection to Goat’s Peak Park.

The pathway was created with funding of up to $920,200 from the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program and $356,400 from the Federal Communities’ Active Transportation Fund of the Permanent Public Transit Program.

The Grand Opening Celebration will take place Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m.