Peachland votes down proposed food scraps collection program

Photo: Rawpixels Food scraps in a compost

While Kelowna and West Kelowna had already shot down the idea of regional food scraps collection program, Peachland councillors were determined to have their say anyway.

Kelowna council on Monday voted to put the idea off for five years.

“The West Kelowna council just also voted no,” Mayor Patrick Van Minsel informed Peachland council at their Tuesday afternoon meeting.

A half-hour debate followed a presentation about the program from the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Travis Kendal.

“If Kelowna and West Kelowna are not on board, it’s dead on arrival," said Coun. David Collins.

It was estimated the collection program would cost each household an additional $63 a year if all areas in the region signed up.

Without Kelowna in the program, the cost would jump to $150 per household, a report said. Public support for the program also drops considerably as proposed costs go up.

The plan was to combine food waste and yard waste in the same green bin. Curbside garbage pickup would switch from once a week to once every two weeks.

Coun. Keith Thom thought Peachland should support the program anyway and said he would argue passionately for it at the regional board’s July meeting

“Let’s say it goes up to 168 bucks per household. I’m quite willing to spend $14 a month to get into a good program. It’s still a pretty darn good bargain,” said Thom.

Coun. Rick Ingram urged the regional district to work with Brenda Renewables, which is launching a food composting operation at the old Brenda Mine site, above Peachland.

Coun. Alena Glasman said she supported the program, but “I personally am having a hard time understanding how we’re constantly being pigeon-holed into spending more money on the best interest of the environment.”

Council turned down the program with Thom and Ingram voting in favour. In a second motion, council voted 4-3 that it did not support the program “at this time.”