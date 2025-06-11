Peachland endorses regional transportation lobby group

Photo: Colin Dacre Highway 97C above Peachland.

The creation of a new regional transportation authority has Peachland’s support, although that wasn’t clear until the end of a council debate on the issue.

The Regional Transportation Service will be run by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, replacing the Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan, which disbanded five years ago.

Peachland’s share of the $400,000 annual budget is $11,000.

The authority will oversee transportation issues and co-ordination in the region, although it’s not responsible for transit, Travis Kendel, RDCO associate director of engineering services, told council on Tuesday.

The new organization will be responsible for transportation planning and studies, and programs such as GoByBike Week and school traffic safety officers.

“So we are looking at an additional $11,000 for transportation and we are still paying BC Transit,” said a skeptical Coun. Alena Glasman. “We are not gaining any additional service.”

The organization was described as a lobby group, which Mayor Patrick Van Minsel thought would be valuable.

“This money pretty much goes to a lobbying group, and we work together to lobby for better transit, transportation and highways. I think that’s a very valuable thing to do,” he said. “That can save us costs in the long run.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s a great thing, but I don’t believe in paying for a voice. We have voices,” responded Glasman.

A second bridge came up as a transportation need the new group could lobby for.

Asked whether Peachland will get its money’s worth, Van Minsel responded: “It’s up to the representatives of our council on the RDCO board to get the voice of Peachland heard.”

The authority will start operations in 2026. The City of Kelowna has been handling most of its functions for the last five years, Peachland councillors heard.

Council voted unanimously to support the project.