Peachland set to raise development, business licence fees

The District of Peachland is set to increase a variety of fees for the first time in a decade.

Development application and some business licence fees are set to climb in Peachland under a proposal advanced Tuesday by council.

“A total of 12 application types are seeing a fee increase,” a report approved by council said.

The next step in the process will be to obtain stakeholder input, councillors heard.

Consultant Jenn Waite from Urban Systems’s Kelowna office explained the changes proposed to official community plan amendment applications in her presentation to council.

Currently, Peachland charges $1,000 plus advertising and external review costs for an OCP application.

Under the new proposal, tiers will be created for major and minor amendments (they’re defined). A major amendment will start at $3,000 and a minor amendment at $2,000.

A two-tiered system would also be put in place for other development and rezoning applications.

Waite said Peachland had not updated its fees in 10 years.

“Application fees are for cost recovery and not a funding source,” she said.

Waite and her crew compared Peachland’s fees to eight Interior municipalities and used those as a basis for resetting the fees, which didn’t go over well with Coun. Terry Condon.

Condon complained the consultants didn’t actually analyze the staff time that would be used to process the applications.

“My trouble starts with you really don’t know what it costs you, and yet you’re making up a fee schedule,” he said.

Planning director Darin Schaal and Mayor Patrick Van Minsel defended the consultant.

“My experience is that time spent on these files are pretty much the same in every single municipality,” said Van Minsel.

“The processes for a lot of these different application types are legislated, so they are consistent across the province,” added Schaal.

Actually analyzing time spent would have made for a more expensive study, Schaal said.

“So the answer is you haven’t done a critical path analysis,” Condon concluded.

Coun. Keith Thom objected to B&B fee increases.

“Why have we targeted tourist accommodation when we have such a shortage of tourist accommodation,” he asked.

“With the B&Bs, there’s a bit more of a standard of a review and effort compared to, let’s just say, a regular commercial business licence,” Waite answered.

But Thom said his B&B renewals took no time at all. “The only staff time involved was ‘do you want another licence this year?’”

Van Minsel said B&Bs are supposed to be inspected every two years.

Under the proposals, zoning bylaw amendment applications will rise from $1,000 to $1,600 or $2,400, depending on size. Increases are proposed for some development permit, variance and subdivision applications. Building permits and temporary use permits will also cost more.

Condon also opposed a clause that called for a 2% annual increase in the fees, but joined the rest of council in approving the report.