Peachland open house and BBQ takes place Wednesday

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland's community BBQ in 2023.

The District of Peachland’s annual open house barbecue takes place Wednesday.

The event June 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre will feature free hamburgers, hotdogs and snacks prepared by the Lions Club along with live music and bouncy castles.

Peachland’s fire truck will be on display and a paint-the-plow booth will allow you to help decorate the municipality’s plow for next winter.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel will provide a speech at 5:30 p.m.

You will be able to let council know your thoughts on the issues facing the community. Displays from every department will provide information on the year’s big projects.

“Our Regional Partners have joined us again this year and you can visit with WildSafeBC, the Peachland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, the Regional District of Central Okanagan program coordinators from Dog Control, Crime Prevention, Emergency Program and Emergency Essential Services and Waste Reduction,” said the municipality.

“In other areas of the hall you can connect with Peachland volunteer organizations and community groups to learn all that they have to offer.”