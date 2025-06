Photo: Contributed Vehicle up in flames, two occupants escape

A witness says a vehicle burst into flames around 5:20 p.m. Saturday night along Princeton Ave in Peachland.

The witness says the incident only involved one vehicle.

"Two occupants are safe with minor injuries. Fire and ambulance are on their way. Vehicle is completely engulfed in flames and exploding," they said.

At this time it is unknown what caused the fire.