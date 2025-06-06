Peachland splash pad back up and running

Photo: District of Peachland 2023 file photo of Peachland's splash pad

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

The District of Peachland says the electrical issues have been resolved and service to the splash pad as been restored.

ORIGINAL 12 p.m.

Peachland’s Heritage Park splash pad is out of commission.

The municipality says electrical issues involving BC Hydro have taken out all exterior park power sources until further notice.

“The District is working closely with BC Hydro to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” said a statement.

“We understand this disruption may impact families and event organizers, and we appreciate your patience as we work toward a resolution.”