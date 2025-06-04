Peachland watershed group holding annual bird walk

Photo: Michael Pidwirny Rare blue grosbeak makes a stop in Peachland.

Birder alert!

A rare bird sighting of a blue grosbeak in Peachland near Sanderson Field is attracting all sorts of bird enthusiasts from near and far.

A pair of bird experts, Markus Weilmeier and James Jansen, will be leading a group this Saturday, June 7 as part of the annual Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance bird walk.

Participants might get a glimpse of the blue grosbeak who landed in the area in late May.

The bird's range is typically from Central America to the southern half of the United States, so it has flown or been blown way off its usual migratory path.



Past nature walk participants have been rewarded with sightings of songbirds and raptors, as well as a rare pygmy owl.

“It was such an honour to see that tiny owl so close up”, says local bird enthusiast, Alex Morrison. “I was delighted I could add it to my life list!”

The bird walk has two starting locations, Hardy Falls Regional Park near Peachland, followed by a 17-km drive to Glen Lake in the upper reaches of the watershed, with stops along the way.

As a bonus this year James Jansen will be offering "in the field" photography and camera tips to help others take stunning photos of birds and their habitat.

Anyone interested in taking part should meet at the Hardy Falls Regional Park parking lot at 9 a.m. Saturday to register. The event is by donation. Dogs are not allowed.

Attendees should bring a lunch, water, hiking shoes and a camera.