Walk for Wellness returns to Peachland on Saturday

Photo: Contributed The 2023 Walk for Wellness in Peachland.

The Peachland Wellness Centre is gearing up for its annual Walk for Wellness on Saturday.

The walk starts at Peachland’s Heritage Park and has routes of one kilometre, three kilometres and five kilometres along Beach Avenue.

"The Walk for Wellness is a reflection of what makes Peachland exceptional—strong community spirit, a commitment to healthy living, and care for one another,” said Peachland Wellness Centre executive director Milly Marshall.

“Every donation helps us continue supporting the well-being of our residents and builds a healthier, more connected community."

The nonprofit provides support to seniors and others living with challenges related to health, disability and isolation. Services range from light housekeeping and yard work, transportation and friendly visits.

Check-in for the walk starts at 9 a.m. while a pancake breakfast runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m. A donation of $20 is suggested for each adult.

Links to register or donate are here.