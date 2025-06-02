Multi-vehicle crash in Peachland cleared without injury

Photo: Contributed RCMP said Monday they were called five vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Peachland near Lilley Street Sunday.

A multi-vehicle crash that backed up traffic along Highway 97 in Peachland Sunday morning, ended without injury.

RCMP said in a Monday email that their officers were called five vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Peachland near Lilley Street Sunday.

"Traffic control was needed due to the volume of vehicle involved and the busy highway traffic," RCMP said in a statement.

"No injuries were reported and all drivers cooperated with police. There is no criminality suspected."

With the highway backed up, cars flowed onto the town's Beach Avenue and it was at a standstill for the better part of an hour.