Peachland mayor urges province to provide infrastructure money as housing targets loom

Photo: District of Peachland 98-unit apartment approved by Peachland council a year ago.

Peachland’s mayor says he’s confused with the province’s decision to impose housing targets on his community.

Reached at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention in Ottawa Thursday, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel says he doesn’t understand the province’s rationale.

Similar to West Kelowna, Van Minsel says Peachland needs help building up its infrastructure if it is to meet any targets imposed by the province.

“I am very confused. The province is telling us what to do but they’re not giving us money for infrastructure and that’s a huge problem for our town,” Van Minsel told Castanet News.

“If you do your infrastructure, your sewer, your water, your sewage, you open up the lands you need then the rest will follow.

“It seems to be reverse thinking, but that's just my opinion.”

Peachland was one of 12 municipalities across the province identified as part of the fourth wave of housing targets. Lake Country was also included.

The province says it will meet with each community before imposing specific targets, saying those targets will reflect 75 per cent of each municipality’s estimated housing need.

Van Minsel also says the municipality is having problems with developers who are successful with rezoning applications who do not build.

“I think we have approved about 1,000 dwellings the last two years but only a small fraction of them are being built.

“They get their rezoning or their approval and I think seven of the eight we just did in the Princeton area are up for sale.”

“That doesn't help with affordability of housing.”

Van Minsel isn’t happy the province is sticking its nose into the municipality’s business, but says they will make it work.

He says he doesn’t believe Peachland will have problems reaching whatever targets the province imposes.