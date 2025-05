Photo: BC Hydro Planned power outage in Peachland

Power will be shut off to some residents in Peachland late in the afternoon next Tuesday, June 3.

BC Hydro says the planned outage is needed to allow the power utility to make a system upgrade.

The outage will affect residents in the Clements Crescent and Ponderosa Drive area.

It's expected the outage, which will impact 478 users, will last from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.