Rare sighting has birders flocking to Peachland

Photo: Martin Weilmeier This rare blue grosbeak has made a stop in Peachland.

Birders from across the province are flocking to a Peachland neighbourhood to catch a rare appearance.

Markus Weilmeier and his father Martin spotted a bird on Sunday called a blue grosbeak while near Sanderson Field.

"Markus was watching some lazuli buntings around a wild rose bush while I was distracted by a small black bear that had managed to climb one of the tall fences to get at a garbage can on the other side," Martin said in an email.

"He noticed that one of the birds was larger and a darker blue than the lazuli buntings and realized that it was a blue grosbeak. Neither of us had ever seen this bird before, and the deep blue colour really stood out as something unusual."

They contacted Okanagan bird expert Chris Charlesworth who told them this was the first time a blue grosbeak has been seen in the Okanagan, and only the third time one has ever been seen in B.C.

The bird's range is usually from Central America to roughly the southern half of the U.S.

"So this bright blue male was about a thousand miles north of where it was supposed to be," Martin said.

A rare bird alert was then posted online and that night Okanagan birders came from as far north as Lake County and as far south as Penticton.

Martin said the next day, they came from all over the province. On Tuesday evening, a half a dozen birders armed with binoculars and long lens cameras were still there.

"While our bright blue visitor has clearly overshot his breeding area, he does look like he’s thriving and has claimed Sanderson Field as his territory," Martin said.

"Some rare birds just pass through, but it looks like this one could stay a while."

Martin pointed out that catching sight of the rare blue visitor was a stroke of luck.

"Lucky because it ended up here. Lucky because there was some undeveloped habitat that was suitable for it. And lucky because we happened to find it," he said.

The BC rare bird alert post can be found online.