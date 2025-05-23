Peachland's multi use pathway to West Kelowna completed

Photo: District of Peachland The new multi-use pathway from Peachland to West Kelowna is complete, giving cyclists and pedestrians a safe route to travel.

The District of Peachland announced Friday that the trail opened, and that a celebration for the milestone is coming in the near future.

Those who want to embark on the ride from the Peachland side should park on Beach Avenue to access the trail via Buchanan Road and Robinson Place, district staff said in a press release.

"The new constructed trail sections begin at Robinson Lane. It connects to Goat’s Peak Park near the Seclusion Bay Road underpass under Highway 97 near the boundary of Peachland and West Kelowna," reads the media release.

"It is made up of off-street multi-use pathways and a stretch of neighbourhood bikeway along Drought Road."

The trail ties into a planned 250 kilometre multi-purpose trail system that will span the Okanagan Valley.

Three trail systems are close to connecting the communities from Sicamous in the North to Osoyoos in the south with the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail, the Okanagan Rail Trail and The Trail of Okanagans.

"A fully connected trail system is expected to have a profound economic impact for the region and communities along the system and vault the trail system to one of international significance," Peachland officials sadi.

Construction of the Peachland to Goat’s Peak Park Multi-Use Trail began in October 2024, funded with $776,000 from the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program and $356,400 from the Federal Communities’ Active Transportation Fund of the Permanent Public Transit Program.