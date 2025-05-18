Drivers swerve just in time to avoid head-on crash near Peachland

Contributed

James Ryan says it’s “incredibly fortunate” there wasn’t a head-on collision south of Peachland on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan was driving back from Penticton when a small, grey car drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic. The SUV in front of him swerved just in time and Ryan also managed to turn his wheels to avoid a crash.

“it happened so fast, no time to honk, all we could do was swerve,” he says.

He shared dashcam footage showing how close it came to what could have been a very serious collision.

It happened on a narrow stretch of highway right by Dragon Lotus restaurant and Antlers Beach. Ryan’s car and the other northbound vehicle came perilously close to going off the road and into Okanagan Lake.

The small car that drifted into oncoming traffic can be seen returning to the southbound lane and continuing on its way.

BC Highway Patrol announced it would be stepping up enforcement on highways this long weekend, which is one of the deadliest on our roads.

According to ICBC, an average of four people were killed and 575 injured on Victoria Day long weekends between 2019 and 2023.