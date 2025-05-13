Grand opening set for new Peachland dog park

Photo: District of Peachland Sanderson Dog Park will include high-energy and low-energy dog runs.

Peachland is throwing a pooch party.

Furry friends and their families are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Sanderson Dog Park on Saturday, May 24.

The new off-leash, fenced facility features high-energy and low-energy dog-run areas for pets of all abilities.

The District of Peachland council agreed last year to invest $100,000 of a $2.76 million grant from the provincial Growing Communities Fund to set up the dog park. Another $5,000 from BC Hydro’s Community ReGreening Program paid for new trees in the park.

The grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 24 at 5900 Sanderson Avenue.

There will be training, grooming and pet-sitting experts on-site as well as activities, treats, a pet photo booth and a free doggie bag, with support from Bosley’s Pet Value Peachland.