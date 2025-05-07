Peachland Classic Car Show returns May long weekend

Photo: Contributed Peachland Classic Car Show returns May 18

Classic cars are returning to the Peachland waterfront on the May long weekend.

On the heels of a very successful first event last year, the Peachland Classic Car Show returns to the community Sunday, May 18.

The show, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., takes place along the pedestrian-only Beach Avenue with the breathtaking Okanagan Lake serving as a backdrop.

More than 225 pre-1980 vehicles are expected from classic cars to tracks, hot rods and vintage boats.

Vehicles from across Western Canada are expected and, while event organizers say registration is sold out, they are looking for ways to accommodate more show vehicles.

Along with the stars of the show, there will also be roving entertainment from the Blues Bros and live buskers performing.

A 50/50 draw and silent auction are also featured.

The event, presented by the Peachland Chamber of Commerce, donated $1,000 to the Peachland Elementary School music program last year.

Car show goers are reminded parking is reserved for show cars along Beach Avenue from 1st to 6th streets.

Free shuttles will be available to take visitors from Clement Crescent to the Community Centre and back between 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.