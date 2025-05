Photo: Contributed A brush fire erupted Tuesday in Peachland.

Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire on Princeton Avenue in Peachland.

The fire erupted near the Lipsett Avenue intersection at around 12:15 p.m.

Social media reports indicate that firefighters have gotten a handle on the blaze.

Bushes along the road, in front of a home, went up in flames.

Castanet has requested more information from the Peachland Fire Department.