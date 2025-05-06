Brush fire impacts power lines in Peachland

Photo: Contributed A brush fire erupted Tuesday in Peachland.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The District of Peachland says the brush fire on Princeton Avenue impacted some nearby power lines.

BC Hydro is on the scene making repairs, forcing the closure of Princeton Avenue between Somerset to Lipsett, until the fix is complete.

BC Hydro is not reporting any outages in the area.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire on Princeton Avenue in Peachland.

The fire erupted near the Lipsett Avenue intersection at around 12:15 p.m.

Social media reports indicate that firefighters have gotten a handle on the blaze.

Bushes along the road, in front of a home, went up in flames.

Castanet has requested more information from the Peachland Fire Department.