Road sweeping on Highway 97 through Peachland will slow traffic starting Friday night

Travellers heading through Peachland on Highway 97 are advised to watch out for road sweepers this weekend.

DriveBC said road sweeping is planned between Trepanier Bench Road and Seclusion Bay Road for 4.1 km. throughout the night.

The work starts on Friday night and is expected to last until Sunday. The work runs from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over. Watch for flashing lights.

