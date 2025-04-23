Province waits on federal election before supporting Peachland sewer upgrades

Photo: District of Peachland Coun. David Collins (left) and Peachland mayor Patrick Van Minsel (right) meeting with Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma.

Provincial support for local infrastructure projects is on hold until after the federal election, Peachland politicians have learned.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and Coun. David Collins recently went to Victoria to lobby provincial cabinet ministers on a variety of issues.

Last week, they also met with Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon.

An expanded sewer system is at the top of Peachland’s priority list.

“We touched on that we have now a sewer master plan, and they were very happy that we have that because that was an impediment in the previous request for money,” Van Minsel said.

“The answer from our minister, Ravi Kahlon, was they’re waiting for the federal election to happen to know which government they will be working with,” he said.

Peachland has received letters of support for its funding bid from West Kelowna, the Okanagan Basin Water Board, Westbank First Nation and Ministry of Environment and Parks.

“Currently 55 per cent of the community is still on aging septic systems, which are projected to fail within the next five years. These failures could result in potential impacts to the environment, both within nearby streams and ultimately Okanagan Lake, as well as impacts to human health. Expanding the sewer system is essential to protecting the environment and ensuring public health and safety,” wrote Kathryn Forge, assistant deputy minister, in the ministry’s letter.

Peachland has some funding in place for the project. The water board has made a financial commitment, Van Minsel said. “That helps our case. We have put Peachland on the map.”