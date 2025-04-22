Climate change scepticism alive and well in Peachland

Photo: Colin Dacre Peachland

Sixty-nine of 257 Peachland residents who answered a survey about climate change don’t believe human-caused climate change is real.

The Peachland Climate Change Task Force surveyed the community about its views on climate change. Because of the small number of responses, the survey is not considered statistically valid, Coun. Rick Ingram told council on Tuesday. Sixty-three responses from outside Peachland were not counted.

“Our takeaway from the survey is that there is strong support for both personal and district actions to both help reduce our climate pollution and prepare for the impacts of climate change,” the task force said in a written introduction to the results.

Asked whether Peachland residents should take their own action to reduce climate pollution, 135 respondents agreed or strongly agreed with 85 opposed.

Asked what actions they were willing to take, 170 answered recycling and composting, 136 said they’d support local natural-area rehabilitation and 133 were willing to switch to energy-efficient appliances and LED light bulbs.

The vote was close on whether the municipality should act to reduce climate change with 123 saying yes and 105 against the idea.

But more respondents supported specific ideas with 145 saying Peachland should enhance recycling and compost programs, 143 saying streetlights should be replaced with LED bulbs, and 139 supporting expansion of green spaces and more tree planting.

A total of 140 respondents said they should prepare for the effects of climate change at home. Eighty-two said they shouldn’t. FireSmarting properties and making evacuation plans were the top actions residents said they could take.

Next steps in the process are focus group discussions in May and an open house in June, Coun. Rick Ingram said.