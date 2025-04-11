Crews dealing with gas leak downtown Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

FortisBC says a gas leak in Peachland was caused by "external party damage.”

“Crews are onsite making the necessary repairs. We anticipate two customer outages as a result but don’t yet have a time on when repairs will be complete,” said a FortisBC spokesperson.

FortisBC says April is safe digging month. The public is reminded to always contact BC 1 Call before digging to gather information on the location of buried gas lines and other utilities.

ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters and crews with FortisBC are dealing with a gas leak between 5th and 6th Street in downtown Peachland.

A caller to Castanet’s newsroom says drivers are being directed away from the area.

“Motorists may experience traffic disruptions in the area and on Beach Avenue due to the emergency incident,” said the municipality on social media.

The leak is happening in the area of a construction site for a seniors housing development.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.