Early-bird charity golf tournament in Summerland

Photo: The Summerland Golf and Country Club The Summerland Golf and Country Club is the idyllic setting for the 24th annual Charity Golf Tournament hosted by the Peachland Lions Club.

Two free round-trip tickets from WestJet are among the prizes to be won in one of the first charity golf tournaments of the year.

Golfers of all skill levels can tune up their game, enjoy a banquet meal, and raise money for a good cause, on Sunday, April 27 at the Summerland Golf Course.

The 24th annual tournament hosted by the Peachland Lions Club raises funds for Camp Winfield, which provides overnight outdoor recreation opportunities for kids and adults with disabilities.

“This is one of the first charity golf tournaments that take place in the Okanagan each year so it’s a great chance for eager golfers to get out and work on their game,” long-time event organizer Dave Tarry said.

“But it’s a fun tournament, so it’s also ideal for people who have just recently taken up golf,” Tarry said. “The Summerland golf course has one of the most spectacular settings in the Valley.”

Early bird fees are set at $150 per person for registrations before April 15. After April 15, the fee is $160. Banquet only admission is $45.

Registration fees include an 18-hole round of golf, use of a golf cart, and banquet ticket.

In addition to the grand prize of two free round-trip WestJet tickets between any cities served by regularly scheduled and marketed flights, there are door prizes and a silent auction with items such as a helicopter ride and wines.

Individual players are welcome, and they’ll be matched with others to create a foursome.

Tournament entry forms are available from Dave Tarry via email at [email protected] or through the peachlandlions.com website.