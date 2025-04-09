Four units eyed for Renfrew Road property in Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland The property to be rezoned

A property on Renfrew Road – about a kilometre east of Hardy Falls – will be rezoned so a four-unit subdivision can be built sometime in the future.

Peachland council on Tuesday gave three readings to a rezoning request for 6488 Renfrew Rd. Final approval will be granted later after some minor conditions are met.

The application raised almost no concerns at council, other than it was noted the 2.27-acre property has environmentally sensitive areas.

“Development on the property will be concentrated on the southwest portion,” a report to council said. “The eastern portion of the subject property is not developable due to its slope and will be permanently protected through a no-build covenant.

“In total, approximately 44% of the property will be protected by covenants and rights-of-way, protecting the site’s environmentally sensitive and hazard areas from future development,” the report said.